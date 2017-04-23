'Tekken 7' News: Gameplay Video Features Intense Heihachi-King Bout

Over the years, the "Tekken" franchise has managed to produce numerous fighters who have become very familiar to fans, with two of those being King and Heihachi, the stars of "Tekken 7's" latest gameplay video.

Facebook courtesy of TekkenThe home version of 'Tekken 7' is set to be released on June 2

Both King and Heihachi are among the hardest hitters in the series, and the video below displays their distinct fighting styles.

Heihachi employs that unique style of fighting popularized by him and the other members of the Mishima family. As viewers can clearly see, just about every blow Heihachi is able to land while using this fighting style is forceful and capable of taking down lesser combatants in an instant.

King is no lesser combatant, however, and he may even be among the toughest to be featured in the series.

Just as Heihachi's style of combat is unconventional yet extremely effective, King himself is not exactly a traditional fighter.

In the games he has appeared in, King has utilized his pro wrestling background to get the better of his opponents and things are no different inside "Tekken 7."

The manner in which King strikes his opponents hints at his pro wrestling roots, and his arsenal of attacks would be incomplete without the many devastating throws and grappling moves.

Along with King and Heihachi, the soon-to-be released fighting game also features numerous other familiar characters coming back for some more action.

For instance, fans will see that Heihachi's son, Kazuya, is returning in the game. Jin, Heihachi's grandson, is also back.

Other familiar characters who will be in the upcoming game include Hwoarang and Yoshimitsu, and even "Street Fighter" fans will recognize the guest character Akuma.

Players will be able to take part in rounds of "Tekken 7" themselves as soon as the game is officially released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on June 2.