'Tekken 7' Gameplay Video Offers Closer Look at Newcomer Shaheen and Series Veteran Lars

The home version of "Tekken 7" is finally due out in less than two months, and while fighting game fans wait for the arrival of this title, they can go ahead and see two of its characters in action.

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment EuropeShaheen is one the new characters included in 'Tekken 7'

A new gameplay video shared over on YouTube pits series newcomer Shaheen against Lars Alexandersson, a character who has appeared in previous "Tekken" titles.

While players who have used Lars previously will likely be glad to see that his fighting skills have remained as sharp as ever in this installment of the franchise, there are also fans who may be more interested in seeing more of Shaheen.

According to the Tekken Wiki, Shaheen, despite obviously being a highly skilled combatant, seems to be someone who is not too fond of fighting.

Aside from the Saudi Arabian Shaheen, there are several other new characters that players will be able to choose as they prepare to get into a match inside "Tekken 7."

For instance, the exorcist of Italian descent Claudio Serafino looks like he will be someone to reckon with inside the game, and he may have some mysterious powers that could catch an opponent off guard in battle.

The enormous Gigas will also be capable of bringing about untold amounts of destruction, and offering a bit of contrast to this menacing force is the bubbly Josie Rizal from the Philippines who can dazzle with her determination and fighting skills.

The fiery Brazilian Katarina Alves is one more new character being introduced and also joining the roster is the eccentric Lucky Chloe.

Master Raven, meanwhile, will be using her Ninjutsu to overcome her opponents, while Kazumi Mishima and her Devil variant will also be made accessible to players.

"Street Fighter's" Akuma is also in the game and he is expected to play a significant role in the main storyline.

Players will be able to try out these new characters as soon as "Tekken 7" is released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on June 2.