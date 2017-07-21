'Tekken 7' News: Get to Know Recently Announced DLC Character Geese Howard

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Geese Howard prepares to unleash a powerful attack inside 'Tekken 7'

Geese Howard was recently revealed as the first post-launch downloadable content character coming to the home version of "Tekken 7," and he seems to be a worthy addition.

Howard is perhaps best known for his stints as the main bad guy in the "Fatal Fury" series, though he has appeared in some other titles too.

A villain through and through, Howard is one who is driven by his desire for power and to accumulate as much of it as he can.

Interestingly, that desire for power manifests itself in other ways too. According to the SNK Wiki, Howard's reverence for power is such that he is not beyond respecting it whenever he encounters a worthy opponent in battle.

So, just how powerful is Geese Howard?

As can be seen in his "Tekken 7" reveal trailer, Howard is a highly-skilled fighter who can land heavy blows consistently and leave lesser opponents crumbling upon absorbing them.

Howard also likes to throw his opponents around in battle, showing off that incredible strength whenever he can.

Of course, Howard is not just a fighter that relies on brute force to decimate opponents.

He also possesses different projectile attacks, including some that he can unleash while hanging in mid-air and others that travel quickly on the ground.

Howard can even concentrate his energy into one powerful attack.

Whether up-close or from far away, there is no distance at which it is safe to fight Howard, so his opponents need to be prepared to react at all times.

Players will be able to learn more about Geese Howard's moves when he is released sometime during the upcoming winter season.

Following Howard's arrival, there will be one more guest character added to the fighting game, and this member of the roster will be officially released during the spring of next year.

New stages and costumes are also set to be made available together with the DLC guest characters, Bandai Namco announced.

More news about the DLC additions coming to "Tekken 7" should be made available soon.