'Tekken 7' News: New DLC Character Announced

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS "Tekken 7" welcomes Geese Howard from "Fatal Fury."

From Nintendo to Square Enix, there are many things that the gaming community can look forward to this year, especially after the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and the Evolution Championship Series (EVO). Bandai Namco Entertainment is not one to be left behind as it has announced the next downloadable content (DLC) character for "Tekken 7."

According to reports, one of the most terrifying villains in the gaming world named Geese Howard from "Fatal Fury" is the next DLC character, following Akuma from "Street Fighter." Geese Howard first made his debut in Bandai Namco's universe way back in 1991. Aside from the better graphics, "Tekken 7" features him in his trademark red garment. He apparently also has a bone to pick with Heihachi Mishima, as featured in the trailer.

The terrifying character still features the same sinister smile and eye-catching chest scar. He is still as gold as ever, and fans could not be more excited to experience everything he has to offer for "Tekken 7." There is no official and specific date yet for Geese Howard's availability in "Tekken 7," but fans are expecting it in winter 2017. It will be available for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PX users. Meanwhile, fans with "Tekken 7" Season Pass will be given two additional playable characters, including Geese Howard.

"Tekken" is a well-known title in the gaming community. It spans over generations and has made history in its success. IGN has previously reviewed "Tekken 7" as the hallmark that Bandai Namco created with careful attention and care. It still features the same storyline and the ability to customize the characters, but that is what the game title has always been known for anyway. Other than that, "Tekken 7" is surely one of the game titles to experience, especially for those who are new in the gaming community.