'Tekken 7' News: Patch 1.06 Released to Address Some Lingering Bugs

Latest patch available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of 'Tekken 7'

Facebook courtesy of Tekken A new patch is now live for 'Tekken 7'

A new update has just gone live for "Tekken 7" and this is one focused on getting rid of some bugs.

The first issue being addressed by Patch 1.06 is one that has been plaguing PlayStation 4 owners.

In the patch notes listed over on the game's official website, PS4 players have apparently been dealing with an issue that could lead to the resolution changing automatically whenever they went into Customize Mode.

The issue can affect players after they go from the Customize Mode's screen to a battle as the frame rate has a tendency to drop.

Patch 1.06 should get rid of this issue for PS4 owners.

Notably, some players over on Twitter have shared that the Customize Mode bug also affected the PC version of the fighting game, and they were wondering if the issue has been looked into for their preferred platform as well.

The other big issue being addressed by the latest "Tekken 7" patch is one that could affect PC players. This issue is one that could pop up while PC players are checking out the Leaderboards.

According to the developers, this issue started to occur following the release of Patch 1.05 and so they have returned the Leaderboards to their earlier state in order to eliminate the problem.

While Patch 1.06 does get rid of two big bugs, there are players who are still looking for more fixes and improvements.

PC players in particular have highlighted some more issues that need to be fixed right away, though it is unclear when these may be addressed.

Though this latest patch does not bring any new item to the game, players can look forward to "Fatal Fury's" Geese Howard being added as a downloadable content character sometime during the upcoming winter season.

More news about additions coming to "Tekken 7" should be made available in the near future.