'Tekken 7' News: Pre-order Bonus, PS4-exclusive Items Recently Revealed

The home version of "Tekken 7" finally has an official release date, and while fans may be disappointed to learn that it has been delayed, developers are offering some extra goodies that may make the delay a little easier to endure.

'Tekken 7' will be released for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One on June 2

In a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, Bandai Namco detailed some of the extra items players can get for the game.

First off, PlayStation 4 owners will be glad to know that they are in line to receive some interesting additions for purchasing the new fighting game.

The PS4-exclusive items they can expect to receive upon buying the game include new costumes for Jin, King and Xiaoyu inspired by their appearances in "Tekken 2" and "Tekken 4."

PS4 owners can also look forward to gaining access to a Jukebox Mode that will enable them to put together playlists made up of familiar songs featured in earlier "Tekken" titles. This will allow them to enjoy the latest installment of the franchise, while also reminiscing about their older experiences with the series.

As for those extra items that will be made available to all interested players, they can pre-order "Tekken 7" in order to add the vampire known as Eliza to their games.

Developers have also revealed that a season pass will be released for the new fighting game. Players who opt to get the season pass can expect to gain access to additional characters, costumes, stages and even a game mode.

A Collector's Edition of the upcoming fighting game is also being offered and it features a special figure of Heihachi and Kazuya engaged in battle as well as the game's official soundtrack and a steelbook case.

PC, PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to learn more about what "Tekken 7" has to offer as soon as the fighting game is officially released on June 2.