'Tekken 7' News: Preorder Bonus Character Eliza Now Available as DLC

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) Eliza in "Tekken 7."

Eliza is officially available as the latest downloadable content (DLC) character for the hit fighting game, "Tekken 7."

The thousand-year-old vampire was an exclusive preorder bonus during the game's launch. Those who missed out on that and have been waiting for another chance to get her ever since will be happy about the news.

"Tekken" fans might know the character from "Tekken Revolution" released on the PlayStation 3 back in 2013. She was quite the fan-favorite there.

Eliza holds the power of immortality and seems to have acquired it out of serendipity. What she only thought was a short nap led to a 600-year-long slumber. After that, she developed strange sleeping patterns she cannot control so she ends up sleeping at the oddest of moments.

With regard to her fighting style in "Tekken 7," Eliza's moveset is all about lethal kicks done with grace. She can also use projectiles on her opponents.

Of course, being a vampire, Eliza can suck the blood of the enemy in a grappling move, draining their life in the process. As mentioned above, she has the tendency to fall sleep even in the middle of the battle.

Eliza's Rage Art in "Tekken 7" involves suspending her opponent in the air marked by a purple and black aura. She then absorbs their energy and then deals the death blow with a single devastating punch.

The standalone Eliza DLC for "Tekken 7" can now be purchased for $4.99 or £3.99 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC.

While at it, players can check out the "Taiko no Tatsujin" DLC for "Tekken 7," which bundles 10 free customization items featuring characters from Bandai Namco Entertainment's titular rhythm game series.

After Eliza, the next DLC character to expect in "Tekken 7" is Geese Howard of "Fatal Fury." Bandai Namco had this to say about the character: