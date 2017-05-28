'Tekken 7' News: PS4 Trophy List Emerges Online, Includes Several Story-Related Rewards

The home version of "Tekken 7" is almost here. And while players wait out the last few days prior to its arrival, they can go ahead and learn more about the challenges they will soon need to face.

Facebook courtesy of TekkenAkuma squares off against Heihachi inside 'Tekken 7'

Since the new fighting game is also being released for the PlayStation 4, that means that Trophies will be made available as well.

According to Exophase, there are 43 Trophies in total that can be obtained over the course of playing this game.

Interestingly enough, the Trophy list indicated that players will be able to receive different Trophies by going through the game's Story Mode.

For finishing the prologue, players will be rewarded with the Bronze Trophy named "You Think You're Tougher Than Me?" and if they continue and finish Chapter 1, they will then be given the Silver Trophy known as "Let's Do This."

Continuing with the Story Mode yields more Trophies. After finishing Chapter 8, players will get "You Challenge Me?!," which is another Bronze Trophy. Completing Chapter 13 will then result in the Silver Trophy "I Can't Accept This Fate" being unlocked.

"Tekken 7" players who manage to watch the epilogue of the main story will get "It's Time For You To Meet Your End!," which is a shiny Gold Trophy.

One more Story Mode-related Trophy is "Master Of Iron Fist" and this is one handed out to those who complete the Special Chapter.

It is also worth noting that there are Trophies waiting for players who take the time to go through the Character Episode stories.

Other Trophies in the game are ones that players can claim for winning a certain number of matches, pulling off particular feats while fighting and even defeating specific opponents.

If players successfully claim 42 Trophies, then the Platinum Trophy named "I'll Get Everything Back!" will be given to them.

"Tekken 7" will be released for the PS4 and also for the PC and Xbox One on June 2.