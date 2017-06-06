'Tekken 7' News: Report Details Varied Performances of Fighting Game Across Its Different Platforms

After a long wait, the home version of "Tekken 7" finally made its way to the PC, the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One just a few days ago, though players may be getting slightly different experiences depending on which platform they are using.

A new report from Eurogamer dove deep into the technical side of the new fighting game and discussed how the performances of the three platforms varied from one another.

It should probably come as no surprise, but after taking a careful look at everything, the conclusion reached was that the PC version of the fighting game was the one capable of providing the "most visually rich" experience.

Apart from the superior visuals, the PC version was also reportedly the one that featured the shortest loading times.

It was established clearly that the PC version of "Tekken 7" came out ahead, but what about those available on consoles?

A difference was noticed here as well, with the aforementioned report noting that the PS4 and PS4 Pro were able to provide visuals significantly better than the ones players could see on the Xbox One.

There was a significant gap in loading times as well, with the Xbox One apparently being the platform that took the longest to make its transitions.

Xbox One players likely will not be too happy to learn that they may be getting the short end of the stick there.

Notably though, it seems that the game itself plays pretty well across the different platforms, even if visuals may vary to a degree.

In any case, given that developers frequently release patches and updates for games, perhaps one of those coming in the future could bring the Xbox One version up to speed with its counterparts.

More news about "Tekken 7" and any patches and updates that may be released for it should be made available in the future.