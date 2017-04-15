'Tekken 7' News: Series Veterans Jin and Xiaoyu Show Off Their Skills in a New Trailer

The "Tekken" franchise has been growing steadily for many years now, and it has managed to produce some beloved characters along the way. And now, two of them star in the latest "Tekken 7" trailer.

Facebook courtesy of TekkenThe home version of 'Tekken 7' is set to be released on June 2

The two characters in question are Jin Kazama and Ling Xiaoyu.

In the trailer, fans can see the two familiar fighters squaring off and hitting many of their trademark moves that make them almost instantly recognizable.

While Jin and Xiaoyu are shown fighting in the trailer, the two of them are actually friends in "Tekken" lore, or at least the latter still thinks of the former as her friend.

Jin's development over the course of the series has led to him turning his back on just about everyone he knows and putting distance between him and the people who care about him.

Still, as the Tekken Wiki noted, there may be some good remaining in Jin and perhaps fans can see more of that for themselves after they go through "Tekken 7."

Aside from Jin and Xiaoyu, the latest installment also features numerous series veterans coming back to once again delight fans with their incredible fighting skills.

Examples of returning fighters again set to be members of the newest game's roster are the close friends Marshall Law and Paul Phoenix, who were both featured in the first "Tekken" title.

Also tracing his roots back to the original game is the sword-wielding Yoshimitsu, who over the years has seen his appearance change quite a bit.

Nina Williams is also back once again to school fighters who mistakenly think she is just a pretty face when she is, in reality, a formidable foe.

Heihachi Mishima is also making his return, and he along with Jin will likely figure prominently into the main storyline of this upcoming game.

Fighting game fans will be able to learn more about "Tekken 7's" characters as soon as the game is finally released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 2.