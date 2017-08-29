'Tekken 7' News: Soon-to-Be Added 'Ultimate Tekken Bowl' Mode Not Expected to Support DLC Guest Characters

DLC pack containing 'Ultimate Tekken Bowl' mode will be released on Aug. 31

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America 'Ultimate Tekken Bowl' will provide 'Tekken 7' players with a new way to experience the game

"Ultimate Tekken Bowl" is rolling into "Tekken 7" in the near future, but it looks like this upcoming addition may be missing a key feature.

Recently, Twitter user "@Flying_Wonkey" spotted an interesting detail related to the "Ultimate Tekken Bowl" mode that was apparently listed on the currently available game's official Japanese website.

Apparently, the Japanese website noted that "Ultimate Tekken Bowl" will not provide support for the guest characters coming in the second and third downloadable content packs.

Presumably, this likely means that only the characters included in the launch day roster will be able to roll for strikes and collect spares.

This little revelation is not exactly sitting well with fans.

Some fans were already looking forward to using Geese Howard, the guest character included in the second DLC pack, inside "Ultimate Tekken Bowl," but it now looks like they will be unable to do so.

In related news, the first DLC pack set to be released for "Tekken 7" features more than just the new game mode.

Several new costumes are also going to be made available soon to players.

Swimsuits and Idol Master-inspired outfits are going to be provided for the female members of the game's roster, while the men are getting traditional Japanese Fundoshi. There will also be some old-timey style bathing suits added to the game.

Alisa and Xiaoyu are also getting Blood Vengeance school uniforms.

The first DLC pack and all the things it contains will be released on Aug. 31.

Following the release of the first pack, players can look forward to the second DLC pack containing Geese Howard being made available sometime this winter.

The third DLC pack is set to be released sometime during the spring of next year.

More news about the different additions coming to "Tekken 7" should be made available in the near future.