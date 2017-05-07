'Tekken 7' PS4, Xbox One, PC Release Date, News 2017: New Gameplay Trailer Featuring Kazumi and Lee Released

Fans will only have to wait one month until "Tekken 7" launches for home consoles, and updates from Bandai Namco and the online community are pouring in. New concept art, trailers, and other promotional media have revealed some more members of the roster for "Tekken 7," which is coming on June 2 to the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the PC.

Facebook/tekken/Bandai NamcoA promo image of "Tekken 7," set to launch on June 2, 2017, on the official Facebook page of the "Tekken" franchise.

This latest iteration of the beloved "Tekken" fighting game franchise has been around in some arcades, and it is not new to "Tekken" fans that have been following the fighting games tournament scene. Bandai Namco, however, has been turning up the hype for "Tekken 7" in advance, with a series of new gameplay videos released, as noted by the International Business Times.

The latest teaser features a character that appears for the first time in "Tekken 7." Kazumi, the newcomer to the series, shows off her moves against "Tekken" mainstay Lee. The new trailer features the new Rage Art feature that has been introduced in the latest game, and it seems to boost the player's attacks when the character has taken enough damage.

"Tekken 7" is set to roll out on June 2 for the PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and the PlayStation VR, according to PlayStation Universe. Owners of the PlayStation Pro version could be treated to game graphics that's on another level, according to "Tekken" series producer Katsuhiro Harada.

Harada also answered questions about the "Tekken 7" roster in an interview with IGN. When asked if characters such as Julia or Jaycee will be available, Harada answered that balancing the number of fighters in the game has been a tricky decision. "We realise that not everyone's favourite character is in the game at the moment, and we hope that they'll give some of the new characters a try, because... you might find one that you like even better," Harada answered.