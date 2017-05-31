'Tekken 7' Release Date News: Home Version Launches on June 2; Minimum Requirements for PC Released

"Tekken 7," the latest entry in the long-running game franchise from Bandai Namco, has been around in arcades since last year. This June, however, marks the long-awaited launch of the home version of the fighting game, which will roll out on June 2 for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and even the PC.

Facebook/tekkenA promo image of "Tekken 7," set to launch on June 2, 2017, as the cover photo on the official Facebook page of the "Tekken" franchise.

As one of the few huge fighting game titles coming to the PC, "Tekken 7" is also the first time that the storied franchise is coming to Windows. As such, Bandai Namco will be distributing the game through Valve's online game publishing platform Steam, where "Tekken 7" will be for sale for $50.

Unlike other games, the PC version of "Tekken 7" has been developed by Bandai Namco itself and not as a third-party port of the console version, according to Heavy.

As a proper version of the game, "Tekken 7" will have controller support, online multiplayer that is compatible with the console versions, plus achievements via Steam. PC fans all over are hoping this will be a solid launch by Bandai Namco, as the "Tekken" series makes its PC debut on June 2.

The minimum and recommended specs have been released for the game, and like most modern titles, 64-bit Windows and DirectX 11 are needed. The game needs Windows 7, 8 or 10 to run, and only the 64-bit versions are supported. "Tekken 7" will need at least an Intel Core i3 with 3.6 GHz or similar, but a quad-core i5-4690 3.5 Ghz or its equivalent is recommended. Memory should be 6 to 8 GB as well.

"Tekken 7" will run on an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 at the minimum, but a GeForce GTX 1060 or its equivalent or better is needed to enjoy the visuals of the game. A broadband connection is required, of course, for Steam to work. The game will need 60 GB of storage as well.

For the console versions, players will need to clear some space as the game would need at least 41.61 GB on the PlayStation 4 to run, according to Gameranx. A similar size could also be expected for the Xbox One.