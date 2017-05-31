'Tekken 7' Release Date, News: PS4 Download Size, Trophy List Revealed

With a few days left before "Tekken 7" releases, more information about the highly anticipated fighting game continues to come into view.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment)An image from "Tekken 7."

"Tekken 7" will come with a hefty download size for the PlayStation 4 (PS4). Players will have to free up 41.61 GB for the title, which is quite a lot for a fighting game.

However, the large size is justified seeing that the game is using the Unreal Engine 4, which brings the visual quality to a whole new level.

In fact, this makes "Tekken 7" superior to its predecessor in that department. It is the first in the long-running franchise to make use of the engine.

With all that said, PS4 players would want to set aside a fair amount of space while waiting for the official launch of "Tekken 7" to the console.

Meanwhile, the trophy list for the title also has been revealed by Exophase. It includes 43 trophies and it looks like there will be a lot of work to do in unlocking some. For starters, unlocking Platinum would require obtaining all the trophies.

Some of the Gold achievements in "Tekken 7" include completing the main story getting promoted to Warrior, and collecting 50 treasure boxes.

Silver level feats involve dealing 50,000damage in Practice mode, dealing 10 Rage Drives and 20 Rage Arts. Completing the first chapter, the 13th chapter or the Character stories should net players a Silver trophy in "Tekken 7."

The same goes for "Tekken 7" players who complete the Special Chapter of the main story, get promoted to Brawler or obtain an overall total of 10,000,000G.

Bronze trophies in "Tekken 7" are awarded to players who complete the prologue of the main story and fight 10 online battles. Winning a player match or a ranked match also equate to a bronze trophy. Players can check out the list here.

"Tekken 7" will be released on the PS4, Xbox One and PC on June 2.