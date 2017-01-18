'Tekken 7' Release Date Rumors: Has The Eagerly Anticipated Fighting Game Been Delayed?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Despite having an "early 2017" release window attached to it, the home version of "Tekken 7" still has no exact date of arrival known at this moment, and there are some possible clues hinting that it may not be able to meet that previously announced release window.

Twitter/ Tekken There is still no exact release date for the home version of 'Tekken 7'

First, a recent U.S. stream conducted by Bandai Namco apparently revealed some information related to the release date of the still-missing fighting game.

In a new tweet, user Flying_Wonkey shared a screenshot from the Twitch stream that features a few Bandai Namco titles expected to come out this year.

Interestingly enough, while "Tekken 7" does appear in the screenshot, it also comes with a "2017" release window as opposed to the "early 2017" one that developers have been touting.

Another clue that could be pointing to the fighting game having been delayed came by way of Twitter again.

Just recently, producer Katsuhiro Harada responded to a fan hinting that it may be time to reveal an exact release date for the fighting game.

Harada's reply was a simple "Yeah. I'm sorry," which understandably, hasn't really helped calmed fans down who are already fearful of this game being delayed.

For what it's worth, the franchise's official Twitter account still indicates that the home version of "Tekken 7" will be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One within the early part of this year, though with each day that passes by, developers are running out of opportunities to meet that previously announced release window.

Even if the game does ultimately end up being delayed, fans may even settle for that for as long as they can find out exactly when they will be able to take control of their favorite "Tekken" fighters once again.

More news about when the home version of "Tekken 7" may be released should be made available in the near future.