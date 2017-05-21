'Tekken 7' Roster News: Story Mode, Character Episode Trailers Released

With the release of "Tekken 7" fast approaching, Bandai Namco Entertainment is doubling down on promoting the game with trailer after trailer.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment)A promotional image for "Tekken 7."

The new clip focuses on the story mode, which focuses on the conclusion of the longstanding feud within the Mishima clan with Kazuya and Heihachi at the center of it all.

The trailer also reveals where the characters are at in the feud and their motivations moving into "Tekken 7." Many of the fighters from roster appear there, including Akuma from "Street Fighter."

The official description for the "Tekken 7" trailer reads:

"Some fight for honor, duty, revenge, or debts that can never be paid. The Best Fights are Personal and every obstacle on the way will define you."

Bandai also released a new Character Episode trailer for "Tekken 7," the second in the said trailer series. It introduces a batch of new characters.

For this new clip, King, Jack, Steve Fox, Nina Williams, Lucky Chloe, Eddy Gordo and Miguel Caballero Rojo were at the center stage, showing them all in action.

The first "Tekken 7" Character Episode series saw Marshall Law, Feng Wei, Bob, Bryan Fury, Devil Jin, Hwoarang, Gigas and Katarina Alves showcasing their big moves in the battlefield. Fans can expect more trailers as more characters are revealed and the release of the fighting game nears.

"Tekken 7" is set for release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It looks like Bandai Namco Entertainment is not looking to release it on the Nintendo Switch just yet. Here is what series producer Katsuhiro Harada had to say about the possibility: