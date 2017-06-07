'Tekken 7' Rumors: Datamining Effort Yields DLC Clues, Additional Game Mode May Be 'Tekken Bowl'

Downloadable content items will be coming to "Tekken 7" later this year, and even in 2018. And recently, some dedicated data-miners may have already found important clues related to what developers are planning to add.

Facebook courtesy of TekkenDifferent DLC additions are set to be released for 'Tekken 7' later this year

Looking through the files of the PC version of the new fighting game, data-miners may have found some details that may be hinting at the new characters and game mode that will be added.

Beginning with the new game mode, according to a new post on Reddit by "KSoMA" that summarized the findings of the data-mining effort, players can apparently count on seeing "Tekken Bowl" in the future.

On top of that, the post also noted that several costumes were also found in the files, including school uniforms and swimsuits.

It is worth noting that the first DLC pack set to be released for the fighting game is expected to contain a new game mode and additional costumes.

To be more specific, more than 50 new costumes as well as an additional game mode are expected to be included in the first "Tekken 7" DLC pack that is currently set to be made available sometime this summer, according to Bandai Namco.

Additional characters are also coming to the recently released fighting game, and there is also something of note found in the files that may be hinting at the identity of one of these future roster members.

Apparently, the first DLC character utilizes some kind of meter system, which could be an indicator that this addition may be from the "Street Fighter" franchise. Other fans are hoping that the presence of meter is a clue that Kazuma Kiryu from the "Yakuza" franchise will be added.

Fans will likely have to wait a while longer before they can find out who this new fighter is, as the first DLC character is not due out until the winter. The second DLC character is expected to be released in the spring of next year.

More details about the DLC additions coming to "Tekken 7" should be made available soon.