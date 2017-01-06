'Tekken 7' Rumors: Is an Exact Release Date for the Fighting Game Now Known?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The home version of "Tekken 7" is coming out this year, and it is even expected to arrive in the near future. However, the game's exact date of arrival remains unknown.

Tekken official website'Tekken 7' is expected to be released soon for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One

As some fans may remember, there was an Avoiding the Puddle report that came out in August of last year that hinted that a new fighting game may be released sometime during the last week of February 2017.

Then, just a few days ago, it seemed like a more specific release window had been confirmed after the game's Steam listing came with a Feb. 24 release date, according to a screenshot featured in this tweet from "@dj_SupaD."

Though the listing has since been changed, it still seemed like the day that fighting game fans have been waiting for was now known. Feb. 24 was going to be the day they could start playing "Tekken 7" right from the comfort of their couches.

Well, that seemed to be the case for a while, but now it seems that Feb. 24 may not turn out to be the upcoming game's official release date after all.

In response to the tweet, brand and community advisor for "Tekken" Mark Julio stated that Feb. 24 was a placeholder and reiterated that no official release date has been announced yet.

This is obviously disappointing news for fans who thought they now had a date to mark on their calendars. But if there is good news here, it's that the official release date of the upcoming fighting game may be shared soon anyway.

As a recent PVP Live report pointed out, more details about the EVO lineup should be revealed sometime this month and that may necessitate developers to settle on a firm release date for the new game.

Furthermore, even if an exact date of arrival is lacking, the next installment of the "Tekken" series is still officially slated to come out within the early part of this year, so an announcement really is bound to come out sooner rather than later.

More news about "Tekken 7" should be made available in the near future.