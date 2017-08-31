'Tekken 7' Rumors: Second DLC Character To Be Revealed at Tokyo Game Show?

Facebook courtesy of Tekken 'Tekken 7' is expected to be featured at the Tokyo Game Show

The folks from Bandai Namco have revealed their plans for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show event, and it looks like "Tekken 7" will be a part of the festivities.

The developer/publisher 's website dedicated to the event went live just recently and it details which games fans can count on seeing.

According to translations of the details provided by Gematsu, the latest mainline installment of the "Tekken" series will be at the event.

Interestingly enough, a trailer featuring the fighting game is also expected to be showcased during Tokyo Game Show.

That revelation begs the question of what this trailer will be about.

Tokyo Game Show is one of the bigger gaming-centric events on the calendar, so there is a good chance that the people from Bandai Namco will want to take advantage of the platform provided to them by revealing something big.

At this point, the biggest thing that can be revealed is the identity of the second DLC guest character coming to "Tekken 7."

Back in July, developers confirmed that "Fatal Fury's" Geese Howard will be the first DLC guest character added to the roster.

It would seem that enough time has passed since that announcement, and fans may be looking for something new that can get them excited.

The announcement of the second DLC guest character seems like it will be able to do the trick.

For now, clues related to the identity of that second DLC character have been impossible to come by. Developers have done well to keep any details from escaping, so there really is an opportunity for them to surprise fans during the Tokyo Game Show.

Players should know though that even if the second DLC character is revealed during the Tokyo Game Show, they will still have to wait until spring next year for the release of this mystery roster member.

More news about "Tekken 7" should be made available soon and the Tokyo Game Show event is set to get underway on Sept. 21.