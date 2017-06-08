'Tekken 7' Rumors: Will 'Yakuza's' Kazuma Kiryu Be One of the DLC Characters?

"Tekken 7's" current roster is not complete just yet, with two downloadable content additions set to be revealed in the future.

Facebook courtesy of TekkenWill Kazuma Kiryu join Akuma and Heihachi as members of 'Tekken 7's' roster?

Currently, developers have already revealed that the two post-launch roster additions will both be guest characters "from other videogames' licenses" and that one of them will be coming in the winter, while the other will be released in the spring of next year, according to Bandai Namco.

Still unknown at this point are the identities of these two characters, though there may be some reasons to believe that one of them could end up being Kazuma Kiryu, the protagonist of the "Yakuza" series.

First off, the fans themselves have made it known that they would like to see Kiryu become one of the DLC characters.

Not too long ago, "Tekken" project director Katsuhiro Harada took to Twitter to ask fans who they would like to see added as guest characters to the game.

As TekkenGamer noted, nearly two months after that tweet was first put out, many fans have expressed their desire to see Kiryu become a playable character inside "Tekken 7."

It is not just comments from fans that may be hinting at Kiryu's eventual introduction as a DLC character.

Recently, data-miners looked at the files of the PC version of the recently released fighting game and discovered something interesting possibly related to the first DLC character.

According to "KSoMA's" post on Reddit that summarized the findings of the datamining effort, the first DLC character apparently utilized "some sort of meter system." Because of that little tidbit, there are now fans seeing it as a sign that Kiryu may indeed be making his way to the game.

Developers are not saying just yet if Kazuma Kiryu really will be one of "Tekken 7's" DLC characters, but fans may hear more about the matter later this year.