'Tekken 7' Update: Details on Exclusive Perks in Pre-Orders, Special Editions and Season Pass

Details are now available on the exclusive perks that are available when players pre-order Special Editions of "Tekken 7" as well as what goes into its Season Pass.

Facebook/tekken/Bandai NamcoA promo image of "Tekken 7," set to launch on June 2, 2017, on the official Facebook page of the "Tekken" franchise.

"Tekken 7" is an upcoming fighting video game from Bandai Namco Entertainment. It has been in the Japan market since March 2015 in arcades. But on June 2, it will launch worldwide on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Pre-orders will generally entitle players to bonuses. However, they slightly differ depending on the player's platform.

Pre-Ordering the Base Game ($59.99)

A simple pre-order of the base game across all platforms where "Tekken 7" will be playable will give players access to the Eliza character which will be introduced as purchasable downloadable content to players who will not pre-order the game.

Xbox One players will also get a digital copy of the "Tekken 6" playable through the platform's Backward Compatibility program. "The code for Tekken 6 will be delivered to your Xbox message center in 7-10 days. You can redeem the code on your Xbox One console or at xbox.com/redeemcode," Bandai explained.

PlayStation 4 players will exclusively get legacy costumes for characters King, Xiaoyu, and Jin from "Tekken 4" and "Tekken 2." PS4 players can also listen to the franchise soundtrack and customize a playlist through the free Jukebox Mode.

Digital Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

As for the Digital Deluxe Edition, everything mentioned above are included plus the game's Season Pass which will be detailed below.

Meanwhile players who are enrolled in GameStop's Power Up Rewards program and will pre-order through the said retailer will get an additional Heihachi Figpin for free. However, the item's availability is on a "while supplies last" condition only.

Collector's Edition ($149.99)

Every player who will pre-order the Collector's Edition will get very exclusive real-life items such as a 12" x 18" Kazuya & Heihachi figure, the "Tekken 7" original game soundtrack, a steel book, a Collector's Box, and a "Tekken 7" Day 1 Edition Game Software.

GameStop Power Up Rewards members can also get the free Heihachi Figpin when pre-ordering the Collector's Edition.

Season Pass ($24.99)

According to Bandai, purchasing the Season Pass will translate to a 17 percent savings compared to when the three "Tekken 7" DLCs are bought separately.

Getting the Season Pass will give players automatic access to playable characters, new stages, and new game modes that will be introduced on post-launch DLCs.

Also, the "Tekken 7" Season Pass will include the Metallic Costume Pack that has at least 35 exclusive items.