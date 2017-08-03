'Tekken 7' Updates: Game to Usher In 'Fatal Fury's' Geese Howard as a DLC Character

Facebook/Tekken "Tekken 7" brings "Fatal Fury's" Geese Howard into the game as a DLC character.

"Tekken 7" continues to expand the roster of its playable characters as it has been recently announced that Geese Howard from "Fatal Fury" will soon be part of the game as a new downloadable content (DLC) character for the popular Bandai Namco game.

While "Tekken 7" was released two years ago, there is always something worth looking forward to about the game, thanks to its regular release of DLCs. In the recently concluded Evo event, it was announced that fans of the game can expect another DLC for "Tekken 7," which will usher Geese Howard into the game later this year.

To the uninitiated, Geese originated from another fighting game, "Fatal Fury," which was first released in 1991. As the main villain of the said game, it was but inevitable for him to appear in the "Fatal Fury" prequel, "Art of Fighting 2" and the spin-off "King of Fighters." Just like "Tekken's" Heihachi Mishima, Geese is a martial artist who wears big pants and is difficult to kill as he even survived after falling off a skyscraper.

As seen in the upcoming DLC's trailer, it is obvious that Geese is a power-hungry character as he tells Heihachi that he wants to dominate the world. However, Geese's significance in the overall story of "Tekken 7" remains unknown and is suspected to be revealed only once the DLC arrives this winter.

According to reports, though, while there is no denying that Geese's imminent inclusion in "Tekken 7" is a welcome to the avid fans of the game, there is a catch: The Geese Howard character DLC comes with a price, unlike the previous DLC characters that were brought into the game for free. Hence, some fans can't help but feel disappointed that they will need to spend some amount just to experience this crossover character in the "Tekken 7" game.