'Tekken x Street Fighter' Update: Game Still on the Table, but Might Take Years to Arrive

It turns out that all hope is not lost yet on "Tekken x Street Fighter," which has suffered a bunch of delays that sent it straight to development hell.

(Photo: Capcom/Bandai Namco Entertainment)The official banner for "Tekken x Street Fighter" as revealed in 2010 by Capcom and Bandai Namco Entertainment

"Tekken" series producer and director Katsuhiro Harada recently provided an update on the crossover fighting game, offering hope that it would still see the light of day, but after a longer wait.

Harada recently spoke to Finder during his visit to Australia. There, he reiterated how the timing of a "Tekken x Street Fighter" release just did not work with Capcom and Bandai Namco Entertainment releasing "Street Fighter 5" and "Tekken 7" respectively.

"If you throw another fighting game featuring those IPs into the ring, it's just going to segment the audience. It wouldn't be a very smart decision in regards to marketing," the game director explained.

"So if the timing arises where it is a good opportunity, then maybe the development on Tekken x Street Fighter will resume. But for the moment it is still on hold," he went on to say.

This suggests that both camps would want to focus on their respective fighting game offerings first and allow players to enjoy both without throwing in a third option in "Tekken x Street Fighter."

However, Harada's remark suggested that the crossover title could still happen, but only at the right time. When exactly that is remains to be seen, but it looks like it might be a few years.

Capcom is still busy with "Street Fighter 5," recently announcing a season of new content for the game. Bandai Namco is doubling down on the preparation for the release of "Tekken 7" next month.

While the wait for "Tekken x Street Fighter" goes on, Bandai Namco has already pulled off some sort of crossover by bringing Akuma of "Street Fighter" to "Tekken 7."

In an IGN interview, Harada said that he is not sure whether more characters will follow suit, adding that it took a lot to bring Akuma to the fold.

"So a lot of effort went into building him into the game, but it'd be quite difficult to increase with a few more Street Fighter characters. It's not like we couldn't come up with an idea to do so, but at the moment there's not really any plans to do that," he explained.