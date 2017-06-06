Telltale Games 'James Bond' News: Developer Coming Up with Series?

Telltale Games, the studio that brought fans "The Walking Dead" video game series, might be developing a James Bond title, the start of a new franchise.

Facebook/JamesBond007PH Telltale Games reportedly making a James Bond title

Screenrant suggests that Telltale Games could already be working on their next game franchise, in addition to "The Walking Dead" and "Game of Thrones." Of course, in more than ten years of developing games, the San Rafael, California-based gaming company has produced several best-selling titles based on popular comic books, TV shows, and movies.

With that in mind, gamers are getting thrilled about the recent rumor. James Bond, the suave and dapper MI6 agent, has seen several successful remakes in the film industry throughout the years. The man is easily one of the most popular characters in the mainstream cinema.

According to reports, the upcoming James Bond title, which is dubbed "Solstice," is currently in the works along with "Tales from the Borderland." However, the studio has kept mum about the titles' development. It is also unclear if both games will be released simultaneously.

Rumor has it the indie company will launch the game this year. If Telltale Games has been developing "Solstice" for a while now, there is a huge possibility that the game will be released next year if not in December of this year.

It usually takes at least four to five years for developers to complete a single title. Hence, if "Solstice" is in its early stages of development, then it might take a couple more years for it to debut.

To note, Telltale Games has yet to confirm that they are making a James Bond video game series. Tech enthusiasts must treat the latest reports as speculation until proven otherwise.

More updates should roll out soon.