Telltale's 'Batman: The Enemy Within' News: Season 2 Reviews Praise Story, Criticize Puzzle Difficulty

The first episode of Telltale's "Batman: The Enemy Within" has been released, and reviews have been generally favorable.

This is the second season of Telltale's "Batman" series, and continues the storyline from the previous installment. Certain results from the first season also carry over to the second one, which makes the storytelling more cohesive.

Much of the praise was directed at the first episode's plot and how it managed to build up its characters. It also introduced Amanda Waller, a powerful icon in the DC universe. Titled "The Enigma," the episode saw Waller trying to control Batman by driving a wedge between him and Gordon. Additionally, John Doe then made his return.

The main antagonist of the first episode, though, was the Riddler, who left Batman with puzzles to solve and consequences to deal with. However, a major criticism had to do with the difficulty level of the puzzles.

"While the first game's crime-solving sequences weren't much more complicated, they at least had a multitude of variables to think about," GameSpot wrote in their review. "In this episode, however, the solutions were obvious and the steps to solving conundrums were simple, often requiring you to simply connect a pair of clues."

IGN agreed with this observation, though the episode's positive qualities seemed to outweighed the negative. In their review, the publication noted that the puzzles basically solved themselves because of how easy they were. However, what made the game shine for the publication was "the tension and drama that permeate 'The Enemy Within's' first episode."

"Overall, 'The Enigma' is a successful opening chapter to a Batman story that's shaping up to be more ambitious than anything Telltale attempted in the first season," GameSpot concluded.

In other news, there have been rumors going around that the first season of Telltale's "Batman" series will be released on the Nintendo Switch soon. However, no confirmation has been made thus far.