Telltale's 'Batman: The Enemy Within' Release Date News: Episode 2 'The Pact' to Roll Out on Sept. 26

Facebook/TelltaleBatman The second episode of Telltale's 'Batman: The Enemy Within' will be released in September.

Fans of Telltale's "Batman: The Enemy Within" can rest easy, as a release date for the second episode of the game has been announced.

According to IGN, Telltale Games made the announcement at the ongoing Gamescom 2017. Episode 2, titled "The Pact," will be rolled out on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Sept. 26 later this year.

iOS and Android players can also look forward to that September date, as Telltale is poised to release the first two episodes simultaneously on the same day.

Fans were already introduced to John Doe, who will inevitably make his transformation into the Joker, in the first season of Telltale's "Batman" series. Doe is back in the second season, making his first appearance in episode 1. Now, fans will be introduced to a familiar villain as well, as Harley Quinn makes her debut in episode 2.

The same publication offers three new images from the upcoming episode. The first one sees the titular hero standing on top of a tall building as he gazes upon the city with his cape following the wind.

The second image finds Harley Quinn sitting on a large chair with both her feet up on the table where wads of cash are perched. In her hands, she carries her iconic bat. Judging by the background, it is clear that she has already used her weapon of choice to smash in the glass from a cabinet. The studio revealed that this version of Harley is "an interpretation of the character that captures her essential qualities while still framing her in a new way."

The final image features the green-haired, pale-skinned John Doe grinning as he holds up a deck of cards. The Joker card noticeably stands out, alluding to his eventual turn as the legendary villain.

The first episode of the second season, titled "The Enigma," found players solving puzzles and going up against the Riddler. Critics hailed the storytelling of the episode but panned the level of difficulty of the puzzles.