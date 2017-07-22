Telltale's 'The Walking Dead: The Final Season' Release Date News: Developers Confirm Launch in 2018

Facebook/The Walking Dead: The Game A promo image for Telltale Games' "The Walking Dead: A New Frontier" as the cover photo on the game's official Facebook page.

Developers from Telltale Games have recently confirmed the release of "The Walking Dead: The Final Season."

In a recently uploaded YouTube video featuring host Ryann Weller and community media manager Caroline Liddick, the company provided several updates about upcoming games and title expansions, including "The Walking Dead: The Final Season."

Telltale Games confirmed that "The Walking Dead: The Final Season" will be released sometime in 2018. However, a specific timeframe has yet to be revealed. The announcement arrived shortly before the start of the 2017 San Diego Comic Con, which began July 20 and will end on July 23.

However, there were only a few details provided about the upcoming game expansion. Game developers only hinted that Clementine was going to be the center of the story in "The Walking Dead: The Final Season."

"The Walking Dead: The Final Season" is going to be the fourth and last installment of the hit from Telltale Games which was based on the successful zombie-themed franchise.

Telltale's "The Walking Dead" video game adaptation has been in the market since 2012. It differs from other "The Walking Dead" games mainly because it took on the episodic adventure genre, which created another world of the entire "The Walking Dead" franchise that the fans will want to follow aside from the stories told in the original comics and TV series adaptation.

While Telltale's "The Walking Dead" also happens in the same locations as the ones seen in the comics and TV series, it introduced an entirely new lineup of characters, including Clementine.

In May, Telltale Games released the final episode, called "From the Gallows," of the game's third season, which developers described as the "most tailored episode to date."

On other related news, Telltale Games also announced that the "Batman: The Enemy Within" will be released next month and confirmed that The Riddler will be back to provide puzzling havoc all over Gotham City.

Meanwhile, also arriving in 2018 is Telltale's "The Wolf Among Us 2."