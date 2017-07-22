Telltale's 'The Wolf Among Us 2' Release Date News: Highly Requested Sequel Arrives Next Year

Telltale Games official website Promotional picture for "The Wolf Among Us."

Telltale Games has finally given their fans what they have been asking for several years now — the announcement of "The Wolf Among Us 2."

In a recently uploaded video update by Telltale Games, they revealed that "The Wolf Among Us 2" will launch sometime next year and will still feature the well-loved protagonist, Bigby Wolf.

Interestingly, the developers from Telltale Games and voice actors for "The Wolf Among Us" opened the discussion about "The Wolf Among Us 2" by reading "mean tweets" from avid fans who have been desperate to hear about the game sequel.

No matter how vocal and mean the tweets are that demand an update on "The Wolf Among Us 2," several Telltale Games developers and actors agreed with the extremely passionate fans — they want to see the next story of Bigby Wolf too.

Then, after reading a series of tweets, Telltale's Summer 2017 Update video cuts to what fans have been wanting to see — a preview of the "The Wolf Among Us 2."

Before the short trailer comes up, Bigby Wolf actor Adam Harrington looked straight into the camera to address the fans and said: "You've been bugging me for three years. ... Well, it finally paid off. Congratulations! Season 2 — 2018."

"The Wolf Among Us" has been widely famous for its graphic adventure genre and story. The game's narrative progresses as the players do in the gameplay. The main character Bigby Wolf is tasked to investigate a woman's death, which brings him to three-dimensional locations.

The first game was also famous for its mind-bending conclusion which was intentionally left open for players' interpretations.

Telltale's Job Stauffer addressed the matter in a previous Ask Me Anything session on Reddit saying: "Something I've always wanted to admit is that while we do have a clear answer to who was who at the end of that story... we had also agreed to keep it a mystery for the fans to ponder on their own. Definitely fun to see all of the theories pour out, and exciting to pay off our neon-noir story with a femme fatale twist."

Telltale Games will also release "Batman: The Enemy Within" next month and "The Walking Dead: The Final Season" in 2018.