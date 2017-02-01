Telstra 1Gbps LTE Data Service: Multiple Times Faster Than Australia's NBN; Available in February

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Telstra creates a benchmark in internet connectivity as it launches a device capable of delivering 10 times faster Long-Term Evolution (LTE) service. The powerful device can fit into one's pocket and will use Telstra's 4G mobile network.

The company can deliver download capability for a maximum of one gigabyte per second. This means that an hour of video can be downloaded for less than 20 seconds. If the video is in high-definition format, it can be downloaded for about three minutes only.

The service is many times faster than that of the National Broadband Network (NBN) connection in Australia, which can provide only 100 megabits per second. However, Telstra's service is yet to prove its performance as the reported speed is only tested through a "laboratory-like" setting. Also, the service is not yet available in Australia.

"It's going to help people embrace a new breed of mobile applications and experiences, including immersive virtual reality, connected cloud computing, and rich entertainment," says Andy Volard, the device management director of Telstra. "And it brings us one step closer to introducing 5G in Australia."

The small Netgear router uses 4x4 Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology, Category 16 LTE, higher-order modulation and three-carrier aggregation. To put it simply, it utilizes several 4G bands in just one SIM card. This also implies that 20 devices can connect to it all at once.

It also has an Ethernet port so that it can also be used to connect to hotel internet connection abroad, where mobile roaming has certain prohibitions. It can support both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Telstra 1 GBbps LTE data service will be rolled out in the latter part of February. It necessitates an outright payment of $360. There is no news about its monthly fee, but the 4GX plan with 15 GBbps requires a $55 monthly fee.

The Netgear router is up for grabs in certain parts of Australia, including Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.

