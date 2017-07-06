'Ten Days in the Valley' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Kyra Sedgwick Stars as a Mother who Loses Daughter in Upcoming Drama

Facebook/TenDaysInTheValley Promotional banner for ABC's upcoming drama series "Ten Days in the Valley."

Fiction becomes reality for an overworked television producer in ABC's upcoming drama series "Ten Days in the Valley."

Jane (Kyra Sedgwick) is trying to juggle life as a single mother with her job as producer of a television cop drama series. It's not an easy task, but she also has no other choice, having just recently separated with her husband, Pete (Kick Gurry). Although she is hardly managing it most of the time, Jane still does all she can to make sure that Lake (Abigail Pniowsky) feels loved and is properly cared for.

But this seems to be just the perfect formula for disaster. One night, when Jane least expected it, Lake suddenly goes missing. And as though taking cues from Jane's controversial police show, everything about Lake's disappearance soon becomes a mystery. Moreover, everyone that Jane knows is about to become a person of interest, and she no longer has anyone she can trust.

The official synopsis for the series mentions an award-winning documentary that Jane did in the past. This said documentary apparently brought the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) down. Could this past success play a significant factor in Lake's case now? Did someone from the SDPD keep a grudge? Was Lake caught in the middle of a revenge plot aimed at her mother?

Aside from the SDPD, there is also a whole host of personalities in Jane's life with a potential to take Lake away. There's her ex-husband, Pete, who has been seeking joint custody of their daughter. Even Jane's younger sister, Ali (Erika Christensen), who stays with her through this unexpected ordeal, has, on occasion, questioned many of her choices. There is also the fact that Ali and her husband, Tom (Josh Randall) has been unable to conceive for years.

The official trailer for the series also reveals that Jane's upbeat young assistant, Casey (Emily Kinney), has a secret affair with Pete. But most important of all is Jane's confession to Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) Det. Bird (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) of having lied about the timeline of Lake's disappearance.