Tencent Limits 'Honor of Kings' Play Time of Minors Over Concerns About Kids Being Addicted to Game

Tencent/Honor of Kings A promo image featuring Guǐ Gǔzi, a hero character in Tencent's "Honor of Kings," which is used on the multiplayer online battle arena game's official website.

"Honor of Kings" has recently been a subject of controversy, as reports surfaced that children have become addicted to the popular mobile multiplayer game. Tencent, the company behind the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title, has announced on Tuesday, July 4, that they will install time limits for users below 18 years of age.

Chinese media has reported on the worries by parents and teachers that children have become addicted to "Honor of Kings," a fantasy multiplayer online game. Tencent has responded to these concerns by announcing a time limit for the younger segment of its users, and the company has placed a curfew for the youngest players, according to Reuters.

Starting Tuesday, July 4, users between 12 years and 18 years of age are only limited to two hours of game time in "Honor of Kings," Tencent said. For those below 12 years, play time is cut to just one hour a day.

It is still unclear if the time limits will be imposed outside of China as of this time.

The company is also planning to disconnect users under 12 years old from the game and block them from logging in after 9 p.m. local time (9 a.m. EDT). More restrictions could come in the future, presumably to control children's spending on the game, as Tencent studies the micro-transactions by its younger users.

Growing clamor from Chinese media and elsewhere may have forced Tencent to implement a time limit, according to The Verge. While regulations on mobile games in China may not have a direct say on the matter, the company has taken precautions, according to their statement.

"There are no rules to prevent indulgence in mobile games in China, but we decided to be the first to try to dispel parental worries by limiting play time and forcing children to log off," Tencent wrote in their WeChat post.