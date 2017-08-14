'Terminator 6' Release Date, Cast News: James Cameron Teases Arnold Schwarzenegger's Role in the Film

Arnold Schwarzenegger will appear in the upcoming "Terminator 6" movie but not as a homicidal machine. This is according to director James Cameron who teased that the actor will be playing a human character in the film.

Schwarzenegger will reportedly appear as the human whose DNA served as the basis of the T-800 series. In a Q&A with TheArnoldFans, Cameron said that the idea just came to him while thinking about the sequel's plot.

"You got to ask yourself, 'Why did they make these characters look and sound like Arnold?' There has to be a reason," said Cameron. "It has flashed through my mind that there has to have been a prototype,"

According to Cameron, there would have been a guy whose DNA was harvested in order to create the organic outer layer that Skynet used to grow the T-800. The director added that basis was human at some point and told fans to "stay tuned" as there are still plenty of questions surrounding the Terminator's appearance that needs to be answered.

Revealing the beginnings of the T-800 will undoubtedly cover the plot hole regarding its origin. It will certainly answer the questions such as how they were selected, how their DNA was extracted and probably even how they the original Terminators were created.

While Cameron didn't explicitly reveal Schwarzenegger's role in the film, he did reveal that his plan is to create a new trilogy of films starting with "Terminator 6."

Schwarzenegger also confirmed his involvement in the upcoming film earlier this year, saying that Cameron "has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise."

Cameron said that the new trilogy could serve as a reinvention of the franchise. And given the lukewarm reaction received by "Terminator Genisys," a film he praised, a reinvention is badly needed.

"Terminator 6" has yet to receive a release date but is expected to arrive in the next few years.