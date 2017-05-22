'Terminator' Movie News: James Cameron to Produce 'Terminator 6'

Acclaimed director James Cameron is teaming up with Arnold Schwarzenegger to bring back an ailing "Terminator" franchise. This time, however, Cameron is leaving the director's seat to someone else as he focuses on the production aspect of "Terminator 6."

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonDirector James Cameron poses for a portrait in Manhattan Beach, California April 8, 2014.

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in a new "Terminator" movie produced by James Cameron. The former Governor of California confirmed that he will indeed be back, presumably to redeem the "Terminator" franchise from the dismal results of "Terminator Genisys," according to The Independent.

Thanks to "Star Wars" and "Jurassic Park" having hugely successful franchises decades after their first launch, more studios are planning more reboots and sequels for other older franchises. "Terminator" just happens to be the franchise that James Cameron took an interest in reviving. The director has announced his upcoming return to work on more "Avatar" sequels, as well as a new role in the "Terminator" franchise.

If it's up to Cameron, "Terminator 6" will pick up where "Terminator 2" left off, potentially heading off the series from the story that led to the disappointing "Terminator Genisys."

Although Cameron will continue to have a major impact on the story of "Terminator 6" moving forward, he will leave the writing duties to someone else, according to Slash Film. Working on at least four "Avatar" sequels will have James Cameron tied up all the way to 2024, if the "Avatar" series release schedule is anything to go by.

Paramount has not commissioned any more sequels following "Terminator Genisys," as has been revealed since January of this year. Hence, Cameron and Schwarzenegger are relatively free to continue with the planned storyline or go with something else entirely. With James Cameron onboard, fans could have some hope that the next "Terminator" movie will follow the formula of fan-favorite "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and bring about a new life for the franchise.

With the rights for "Terminator" going back to Cameron next year in 2018, he will be free to shop around for which studio is willing to give the faded series another shot.