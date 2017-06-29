Tesco Removes Birthday Card That Trivialized Adultery From Shelves

After receiving complaints from some shoppers, a British supermarket chain pulled out from its shelves a birthday card that trivialized adultery. The red card's front cover read: "Time for a sports car and an affair." Tesco made the move after listening to customer feedback.

Wikimedia Commons/Robert EdwardsThe entrance to Tesco at Carmarthen.

One of the complaints came from Lesley Smith who works for Christian charity Care for the Family. She tweeted her disgust after seeing the card on the shelf. "When I saw this card with its message encouraging an act that causes such pain and destruction in families under the guise of 'humor,' I just thought no, not funny," she said.

This is not the first time Tesco became a subject of complaints because of an offensive greeting card that it sold. On January, the supermarket giant was forced to remove from its shelves a sexist birthday card which gave the idea that flaunting one's looks is commendable over inner beauty.

The cover of the card in question read: "To a fab sister. Remember, inner beauty won't get you free drinks!" A female customer tweeted that the card gave the wrong message and that Tesco was still living in the dark ages while another called the establishment as "morons."

However, Tesco is not alone when it comes to being criticized for selling adult-themed greeting cards. Last March, another store called Clintons came under fire because of a card on display showing a grizzly bear lying on the floor with its hind legs spread open in the air.

This was accompanied by a message that read: "After a few drinks, she was up for pretty much anything." One lady customer tweeted that she found the design to be "disgusting." A Clintons spokesman said that even if only one customer complained, they did the right thing of withdrawing the card from the shelves.