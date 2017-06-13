Tesla 3 vs. Chevy Bolt vs. Chevy Volt Specs, Price Review: Which One Delivers Best Performance?

When it comes to owning an electric vehicle (EV), potential buyers are most concerned about three things: cost, range, and charging. And although the Chevy Bolt was the first mass-produced, affordable, and widely available long-range EV in the United States, the Tesla Model 3's features have also proven to be very competitive.

The Tesla Model 3 beats the Chevy Bolt when it comes to base price, although this reportedly does not include significant add-ons like the Autopilot suite and the full self-driving software. Prior to rebates, the Bolt sells at $37,500, which is a little higher than the Tesla 3's $35,000 base price.

However, should the buyer opt to add more features, the selling price of a Tesla 3 is expected to reach up to $50,000 on average. And although most owners will be more than satisfied with just driving the base model, the DC fast charging option, which is an important add-on to consider, may set them back by $750 added to the base price.

When it comes to performance, the Chevy Bolt boasts the ability to reach 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, while the Tesla 3 is able to reach the same speed in around 6.0 seconds. The addition of a second motor to the Tesla 3 also adds to a much faster and efficient performance, without compromising the ability to breathe during acceleration.

The Tesla 3 is also equipped with active safety features that enable the vehicle to perform such feats as "Automatic Emergency Braking," swerving, dodging, and accelerating in order to avoid oncoming vehicles. As for the Chevy Bolt, these active safety features may only be included on higher-optioned vehicles.

As for the plug-in hybrid car, Chevy Volt, which sells at approximately $34,000, charging time may only take about 4.5 hours, with a 1,000-mile range and advanced phone integration. The said EV has even been awarded the 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick + when it is equipped with the optional driver confidence II package.