Tesla CEO Elon Musk Believes U.S. President Donald Trump's Immigrant Ban Is Impossible to Retract, Gets Criticized

Many are not happy about Tesla Motors CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk apparently taking the side of United States President Donald Trump on the controversial immigrant ban.

Reuters/Stephen LamTesla Motors CEO Elon Musk introduces the falcon wing door on the Model X electric sports-utility vehicles during a presentation in Fremont, California, September 29, 2015.

Musk is one of the members of Trump's manufacturing council. In a recent tweet, many were put under the impression that he was defending the executive order that practically bans Muslims from the country.

"Reading the source material is better than reading other people's opinions about the source material," Musk tweeted out, seemingly implying that naysayers should learn more about the executive order before spewing hate.

Reading the source material is better than reading other people's opinions about the source material https://t.co/HKIYKbdb3g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2017

It is important to note, however, that in his earlier tweets, Musk showed contempt for the executive order, which bans people from Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States. "The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country's challenges," he said in one tweet.

The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country’s challenges — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

"Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They've done right, not wrong [and] don't deserve to be rejected," Musk tweeted.

Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They've done right,not wrong & don't deserve to be rejected. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

@JacobofAmber Yes, the order is still bad, but it is always important to read the source material — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2017

He then provided a link to the complete text of the executive order signed by Trump. "Please read immigration order. Lmk specific amendments. Will seek advisory council consensus [and] present to President," Musk wrote.

Please read immigration order. Lmk specific amendments. Will seek advisory council consensus & present to President. https://t.co/qLpbsP4lEk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

The Tesla CEO simply believes that Trump is unlikely to completely repeal the ban despite many calling for it. This is why Musk is trying to do what can be done with that situation in consideration. "There is no possibility of retraction, but there is possibility of modification. It's just a non-zero possibility. Don't know more," he said in response to a couple of Twitter users.

@danmoran3 @redletterdave Exactly. There is no possibility of retraction, but there is possibility of modification. It's just a non-zero possibility. Don't know more. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

Many were mad about his belief that the executive order could never be fully repealed. Some urged him to resign and sever his ties with Trump.

Others mocked him for believing in making a colony on the planet Mars, but not on the retraction of an executive order that bars refugees from entering the country.