Tesla Model 3 Latest News: EV To Be Offered in Mass Market?

Car enthusiasts are waiting for the moment Tesla drops the official features and specifications of its upcoming electric vehicle, the Model 3.

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonTesla will soon be releasing the highly anticipated Model 3.

Recently, an infographic of the layout of the car has been released by EV Annex, showing off the basics to potential buyers. The EV, which is scheduled to be launched this 2017, has quickly caught the attention of many clients. According to reports, there are already about 400,000 reservations for the Model 3, making it the most sought-after EV ever. The infographic is quite easy to understand, especially for the potential first-time owners of the car. Most of the information focuses on charging the vehicle.

Those who are interested in purchasing the Model 3 must keep in mind the specific criteria detailed by Tesla. Since the demand is high, the company had devised a plan to facilitate the ordering process. Those who will have first dibs are the Tesla and SpaceX employees, followed by existing Tesla owners. Buyers from the West Coast will be next before the delivery will expand to other places in the United States and around the world.

Meanwhile, rumors are rife that Tesla is planning a mass production of the Model 3. The company is reportedly ramping up production of the 2170 lithium-ion battery cells at the Nevada gigafactory just in time for the EV's launch date. This is allegedly a huge hint that the EV will be offered in the mass market. If this happens, the Model 3 will be the first of Tesla's vehicles to go mainstream. The previous cars were all designed to be luxury vehicles.

The Model 3 is currently priced at $35,000. The waiting list is long, with the first in line already depositing $1,000 to secure their slots before the car's actual release. Although the EV is still more expensive than regular cars offered in the market, it cannot be denied that more and more people are showing interest in this type of vehicle.