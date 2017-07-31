Tesla Model 3 News, Reviews: First Units Handed Out; Reviewers Rave About Vehicle

Tesla A promo image of the Tesla Model 3 as featured in their press kit. The electric vehicle has seen production models rolling out since July 8, 2017.

Tesla has started handing over the keys to the highly anticipated Model 3 to the first few owners of the electric vehicle, as the first reviews roll in. Early impressions have described the car as a spectacular achievement as more reviewers get to try out the first units.

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer for Tesla, presided over the first handover ceremony for the new model. The Tesla founder made his entrance behind the wheel of a red Model 3 as he handed over the first keys to the 30 units sold to employee buyers on Saturday, July 29, according to Reuters.

Musk admitted that the remainder of the year will be a difficult one for Tesla, as the company tries to push production volume, now that it has met its July deadline for the first roll-out. "We're going to go through at least six months of manufacturing hell," he said as he addressed the media during the event.

Tesla has made 50 Model 3 units so far, and 20 of those are reserved for testing purposes. Even then, reviewers were still able to get early test drives of the new electric vehicle, and the impression has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Model 3 has been a pleasant surprise performance-wise, enough for Motor Trend to brand it "the most important vehicle of the century" in their exclusive review. The new electric vehicle also gained points for its interior, which has been described as airy and open, despite being the inside of a compact sedan.

This milestone by Tesla has been described as a momentous occasion in automotive history by Wired, as well. The Model 3, this time, has been favorably compared to the launch of the iPhone.

While the Tesla Model 3 is not the first electric vehicle of its kind, it is now starting to be seen as the electric car that has captured the public's eye, much like Apple's disruptive new handset back in June of 2007.