Tesla Model 3 Release Date News: Elon Musk Reveals Delayed Launch in India

Demand for the Tesla Model 3 is currently at an all-time high. After all, who wouldn't want to own an electric sedan that's environment-friendly and affordable? Unfortunately, even as the automaker begins production in July, not everyone will be able to get their hands on the Model 3 in the near future.

TeslaA promotional image for the Tesla Model 3.

One market that won't be getting Tesla vehicles anytime soon is India. Last week, CEO Elon Musk was asked about whether Tesla vehicles could be released in the country by 2017 or 2018.

"Maybe I'm misinformed, but I was told that 30 percent of parts must be locally sourced and the supply doesn't yet exist in India to support that," he replied.

Musk's response surprised a lot of his followers, especially since the executive previously hinted at a summer 2017 launch for Tesla in India. Moreover, India is actually included in the list of countries available to pre-order the Model 3.

Though Musk hasn't released any further details, it has been revealed that the 30 percent local sourcing requirement of India wouldn't actually apply to Tesla.

Nevertheless, CNN believes that catering to South Asian markets will still be difficult for the automaker since they will be subjected to substantial import duties. As a result, the $35,000 starting price of the Model 3 could be doubled in India.

But, if Tesla does make its way to India, its impact could be monumental as the country's air pollution is said to be one of the worst, and is even on track to defeat China.

Meanwhile, for customers in markets guaranteed to receive the Model 3, excitement continues to bubble over as more and more prototypes are being spotted testing on the streets. Recently, prototypes in White and Signature Red were spotted. Aside from these two color options, the Model 3 in Silver and Blue have already been seen in the past. Then, in another set of spy shots, the Model 3's unique dashboard layout was likewise revealed.

More details regarding the Tesla Model 3 will be revealed closer to its official launch date.