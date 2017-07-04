Tesla Model 3 Release Date News: First Production Cars to Roll Out on July 7

Reuters/James Glover II A prototype of the Tesla Model 3 is on display in front of the factory during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016.

Tesla Model 3 cars will start rolling out to customers before the end of the month, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The first production model of the highly-anticipated electric vehicle is expected to be complete by Friday, July 7.

In a series of posts on social media, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk revealed that the vehicle has passed all inspection hurdles and are on schedule to have the first production vehicles rolling out the plant by Friday.

Musk noted that their milestone was completed a couple of weeks ahead of the expected time. "Model 3 passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule. Expecting to complete SN1 on Friday," the Tesla CEO wrote in his Twitter post, referring to Serial Number 1 of Tesla Model 3.

The company is expected to ramp up the production of the Model 3 if they are to meet the enormous demand, which already reached more than 400,000 pre-orders, according to The Verge.

To meet this clamor for the electric vehicle, the company aims to have stable production of around 500,000 units every year — a target that Musk aims to reach by rapidly increasing production starting next month.

"Handover party for first 30 customer Model 3's on the 28th! Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1500," Musk wrote in a later tweet. He also announced the celebration of the first turnover by the end of this month.

Musk later adds that he's optimistic about the chances of reaching the 20,000 units per month target before the end of the year. "Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in Dec," the Tesla CEO wrote on Sunday, July 2.

The demand for the Model 3 was one of the factors behind Tesla's rise to being the highest-valued carmaker in the U.S. today. The success of the Model 3 is central to Musk's vision of bringing sustainable driving to the general public.