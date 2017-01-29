Tesla Model 3 Release Date Update: Tesla Motors Dedicated to Their Strict Timeline

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The issue of energy and fuel consumption is a hot topic as the world progresses further, which is exactly why Tesla's electric cars are all the rage in the market. Given the demand, it looks like the company is planning to stick to a strict timeline to deliver results.

YouTube/Tesla Screenshot of the Tesla Model 3 during the unveiling last March 31, 2016

As a matter of fact, CEO Elon Musk has mentioned in the past that the company would ensure both internal teams and suppliers meet their deadlines with utmost quality in order to address the growing demand. The repercussions of not adhering to it would mean the cancellation of whatever deal was agreed upon, and true to his word, it appears that a supplier has bitten the dust for noncompliance.

According to Reuters, German automotive supplier SHW had its shares plummet by 9.5 percent following a cancellation of a 100 million euro ($107 million) order from an electric car company. As per SHW, the unidentified customer felt the technical specifications failed its expectations, which the supplier highly objected to and is said to be seeking damages.

Given the description, speculation points to Tesla as the customer. This has been confirmed by the electric car company via a spokesperson, Electrek has learned.

"The main reason why we now confirm that we canceled the order is to counter those utopian claims‎ that we were acting in response to political pressure," Tesla Motors' spokesperson wrote. "The fact is the order was canceled because technical standards weren't complied with."

With this strict and unyielding commitment to quality, while maintaining a stringent timetable, one can argue that the company may really be shooting for a mid-to-late 2017 release. There are those, however, who feel that the new model could be arriving next year instead.

As per Yahoo Finance, the electric car company had a bad reputation of not meeting the expected production date. Furthermore, it was leaked in June 2015 that the Model 3 was planned for 2018, which the company clarified as referring to full production.

That being said, if the delay would be due to upholding the quality of the Model 3, then it may be worth the wait.