Tesla Model 3 Release Date, Price and Specs News: Elon Musk Confirms First Unit Expected to Roll Out on Friday

Tesla Motors/Handout via Reuters Promotional image for the Tesla Model 3.

The long wait is over for car enthusiasts who were waiting for more details about the upcoming Tesla offering. On July 2, Elon Musk took to Twitter to inform everyone that the first production Tesla Model 3 will likely be made available on Friday, while a handover party is set for the first 30 owners of the vehicle on July 28.

In the recent months, photos of the Tesla Model 3 have been making their rounds online, leading to speculations that it might just be a matter of time until the vehicle finally hits the market. New updates about the car also surfaced almost every day, which hinted that it might finally be released in July.

On June 29, a fan desperate to know when the Tesla Model 3 will be made available mustered up the courage to ask Musk himself about the release date of the car.

The Twitter user posted: "@elonmusk please have mercy. I don't care if you say July 31st- but the speculation on Model 3 final release date has to stop." In response to the tweet, Musk replied, "@DouglasABailey News on Sunday."

Previously, it was reported that Tesla's plan was to unveil the final model on July 31, or at least sometime before the end of July.

On Sunday, Musk sent out another Twitter message which said that since the vehicle had already met its regulatory requirements for production, they are "expecting to complete SN1 on Friday."

His succeeding post then said, "Handover party for first 30 customer Model 3's on the 28th!"

Despite its impressive features, the Tesla Model 3 is expected to be the cheapest car in the company's range, with its price beginning at just around $35,000. According to previous reports, customers will have the chance to customize their Model 3 orders when it comes to color and wheel size. This was also confirmed by Musk himself during Tesla's recent annual company meeting in California.