Tesla Model 3 Release Date, Price & Specs News: Deliveries to Start in July

Tesla will begin delivering the first production runs of the Tesla Model 3 next month, according to Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk in a meeting with investors on Tuesday, June 6. The company will also offer buyers limited options for the initial batch of the highly anticipated car, Musk added.

Reuters/James GloverTesla's Model 3, along with the rumored Model Y SUV, is the most affordable vehicle among the company's offerings.

Early buyers of Model 3 will have a somewhat limited set of options to choose from when it comes to customizing their new Tesla car, if the announcement by Elon Musk is anything to go by. In a meeting with shareholders in Silicon Valley, the Tesla CEO spoke about the compromise they have to make to let the company mass-produce the car quickly, according to Reuters.

"You just need to decide what color you want and what size wheels, at least for the initial production," Musk said. While these limitations in terms of customization will help accelerate the early roll-out of the Model 3, Musk added that more choices will be coming.

This statement could have dampened earlier speculation on what customizations Tesla will offer to early buyers of the Model 3. As a mass market vehicle, the car has been set at a base price of $35,000, and early buyers could reserve their own Tesla 3 with a $1,000 downpayment.

The response has been massive, with what could be hundreds of thousands of advance orders threatening to overwhelm the carmaker's production capacity, according to the International Business Times.

In the same meeting, Musk revealed some of the specs for the initial production batch of Model 3 cars. The first vehicles will roll out with two-wheel drive and a single motor, although more options are expected later as production continues. An all-drive version could come later, with a two motor option expected to launch "by late this year, but more likely next year," according to Musk.

No timeline for the new customization and drive options for the Tesla Model 3 are announced as of this time.