Tesla Model 3 Release Date, Price, Specs News: Leaks Reveal Interior Details

Recent leaks reveal the interior details of Tesla's upcoming electric car, the Model 3.

Tesla Tesla Model 3 arrives in blue, white, and black colors.

The photographs of the car were first uploaded on a Reddit thread. As revealed in the leaks, the Model 3's dashboard comes with 17-inch touchscreen. This time, the display's setup will be in a landscape, not like the previous portrait-oriented touchscreen.

Aside from this, the leaks tease that the car will come with a gauge cluster-free dashboard. A head-up display will most likely replace the feature. It will project the necessary information on the windscreen before the driver.

Photographs of the automobile's interior also suggest that the dashboard is missing the conventional vents. Perhaps the rumors about Tesla utilizing bladeless technology that will bring air into a full-width slot are true.

Furthermore, the dashboard will be equipped with a three-spoke steering wheel.

The Model 3 will reportedly come in three color variants: blue, white, and black. As previously announced, the car will be powered by lithium-ion batteries, which provide a minimum range of 215 miles. And because of it, the car will take about three to six hours to be fully charged.

The first Model 3 cars will have a single electronic motor. Later versions of the automobile will eventually have dual electric motors equipped, consequently bringing in more power as well as a longer range.

In the U.S., the car will cost $35,000. Although its U.K. price tag has yet to be announced, it is expected to be one of the cheapest electric vehicles in the market.

Tesla's first mass-produced electric vehicle, the Model 3, is slated to roll out later this year or early in 2018. Given that the first 12 months of the car's production are fully booked or sold out, orders that took place after October of last year will likely receive their automobile in 2018.