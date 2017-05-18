Tesla Model 3 release date, price, specs news: Silver, blue Model 3 photos surface online, with shorter hood than Model S

As the mass production of the Tesla Model 3 in July comes closer, there are more sightings of the highly anticipated vehicle on the road.

TeslaFeatured in the image is the Tesla Model 3.

Just recently, a photo of a silver Model 3 on the road was posted on Reddit by an eagle-eyed fan and it quickly made rounds online. According to BGR, it was spotted near the Tesla headquarters. A few days ago, a red Model 3 was also seen being test-driven on the road.

Elektrek also reports a sighting of a blue Model 3. A bunch of photos were sent to the publication by a certain Michael S. In the images, the Model 3, which appears to be coming out of the headquarters, is seen beside a silver Model S, which is pulling into Tesla's parking lot.

It can be recalled that Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said that the Model 3 is a "smaller, more affordable version of the Model S with fewer features." Based on the images, Elektrek observes that the Model 3 has a shorter hood and a higher B-pillar compared with the Model S.

According to Inverse, it is also evident that Tesla is focusing on the aerodynamic design of the vehicle, seeing as it sports a lip along the sides of its doors and a rear that helps improve airflow around the Model 3.

As of now, the known colors of the Tesla Model 3, based on what people have seen on the road, are silver, blue, red, white, and black. If things go according to plan, mass production of the Model 3 units will begin in July and the units will be delivered to those who made early reservations before 2018.

The Model 3 will have a starting price of $35,000, which makes it Tesla's cheapest car by far. Although it is inspired by the Model S, the Model 3 undercuts the said vehicle, which is priced at a whopping $68,000.