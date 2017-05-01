Tesla Model 3 Release Date, Price, Specs Rumors, News: Private Showing of Model 3 Set for Top Referrers

Model 3 release candidates continue to be spotted in the wild, but on June 2 to June 3, what could be considered as the first official showing of the highly anticipated car will be held for a select group of Tesla owners. Invites to a VIP Tesla factory tour and Model 3 viewing were sent out via email to Tesla owners who won a referral promo last year.

REUTERS/James GloverTesla's Model 3, along with the rumored Model Y SUV, is the most affordable vehicle among the company's offerings.

A private showing of the Tesla Model 3, a VIP tour of the Tesla Factory, a lavish lunch, plus a question-and-answer session with a top Tesla designer is on the calendar for a few lucky Tesla owners in the first few days of June, as reported by Electrek.

These Tesla owners were the ones able to refer at least five new Tesla buyers during the referral program held by the company in the last quarter of 2016. On Saturday, April 29, these owners and what might be few representatives of the press began to receive invites from the car maker.

The mini event will be held at the Tesla Fremont Factory, according to the email, which also provided a link to a map of the location. The date and time are set on Friday, June 2, or Saturday, June 3. Franz von Holzhausen, Chief Designer for Tesla, will hold the question-and-answer session on those dates, according to the email.

"You are invited to attend a VIP Tesla Factory Tour, exclusively for Referral Program winners." the message read. "Join us for an exciting day with fellow Tesla owners, including a factory tour, private Model 3 viewing, gourmet lunch, and a Q&A session with Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen." the email concluded, but not before asking for an RSVP by May 10.

This event could be the first official showing of the Model 3, which will retail for a starting price of $35,000 and which could be reserved for $1,000. The five-seater sedan is projected to have a range of 215 miles per charge, and it comes equipped with autopilot hardware, according to Tesla's official site.