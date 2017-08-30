Tesla Model 3 Release Date, Price, Specs Rumors: When Will Buyers Get Their New Vehicle?

Facebook/tesla Promo photo of the upcoming Tesla Model 3

The final week of August is reportedly crucial for Tesla Motors as the first full month of deliveries for its newest automobile lone Tesla Model 3 ramps up.

Reports claimed that those who pre-ordered the mid-sized four-door electric sedan should not expect to see a significant increase in the deliveries this month based on what Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the launch of Model 2 in July.

According to Musk, the first few months of the production ramp-up will be very challenging for the company. "Frankly, we're going to be in production hell," Musk stated during the launch as reported by The Motley Fool. This could mean that the deliveries will be slow for approximately the first six months of the automobile's production.

Musk also speculated that Tesla might be able to produce or deliver as much as 100 units of Tesla Model 3 in August, and as many as 1,500 units by September.

In early August, reports revealed that more than 60,000 consumers who pre-ordered the all-electric sedan opted to cancel their orders due to the long wait. However, Musk claimed that the company still has more than 400,000 standing orders remaining that they still need to deliver after production.

The automaker has yet to come up with the exact schedule to complete all their deliverables in the coming months.

Meanwhile, a report from Car and Driver claimed that the price of the Tesla Model 3 might become more expensive

According to the report, the phaseout of the federal EV tax credit that will provide buyers with a tax liability of up to $7,500 off the regular price of the vehicle. The phaseout will be implemented as soon as an automaker manage to sell 200,000 plug-in hybrids or fully electric vehicles.

Since Tesla is expected to reach the 200,000 sales mark by 2018, it could be expected to see a significant rise in the price of the Tesla Motor 3 next year.