Tesla Model 3 Release Date, Specs News: Design Previewed by White Prototype; Automaker Promotes Model S as More Advanced EV

With Tesla's Model 3 beginning its production in July, an increasing number of prototypes have been spotted testing on the road. Recently, a new white release candidate was seen, which provided a sneak peek of the design language of the upcoming electric vehicle.

TeslaA promotional image for the Tesla Model 3.

Last month, a bright blue Model 3 prototype was seen cruising on California roads, showcasing an upgraded front fascia. Now, the latest sighting seems to provide a deeper look into the electric vehicle's design lines, which are more evident due to the white exterior paint color of the prototype.

Based on the spy shots, it appears that the upcoming Model 3 will come with a sleek design with deep, dynamic lines across its body. Another reported sighting of the car also reveals that the Model 3 is being tested alongside a BMW chaser car in order to have a baseline comparison of its performance.

Meanwhile, during Tesla's earnings conference on Wednesday, May 3, the company once again reiterated that the Model 3 will not be able to outperform the older yet more premium Model S. The former is fast becoming the automaker's most popular vehicle due to an affordable $35,000 starting price, which is significantly lower than the latter's $66,000 price tag.

As the Model 3 starts production and initial deliveries, the company said that one of their challenges would be to clearly draw the line between the Model 3 and the Model S in terms of features and capabilities.

"We have seen a belief among some that Model 3 is the newest and more advanced generation of Model S. This is not correct. Model S will always have more acceleration, more power, more passenger cargo room, more displays (two), and more customization choices," the company stated in a new investor letter.

With almost 400,000 pre-orders for the upcoming four-door electric sedan, it's possible that Tesla wants to avoid prospective customers from only considering the Model 3 just because it's the newest model. CEO Elon Musk further clarified that Model 3 isn't "version three of our car," but its name was the simple consequence of not being able to use the Model E nameplate due to a potential lawsuit from Ford Motors.

Nevertheless, the Tesla Model 3 continues to be highly anticipated. More details regarding its specs and features will be announced closer to its official launch.