Tesla Model 3 Release Date, Specs, Price: Final Unveiling Set for July

It looks like it won't be long before the production version of the highly anticipated Tesla Model 3 car finally sees the light of day.

(Photo: Tesla)A promotional photo of the Tesla Model 3.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to reveal that the final design of the much-awaited vehicle will finally be shown to the world as early as the month of July.

Musk shared the information in his response, which he kept rather short and sweet, to a fan who asked about the timeframe of the car's final phase of unveiling.

The Tesla Model 3 will be the first mass-market electric car by the company. According to Business Insider, more than 400,000 people have preordered the vehicle since last year. It won't be in production until the latter half of the year though.

Tesla has set towering production targets in line with the high demand for the car. The company is now looking to produce 500,000 cars per year by 2018 and one million by 2020, which is much more than what it is used to.

Last year, Tesla produced only 76,000 vehicles. With the high target for this year and the next, however, the Tesla Model 3 and the demand for it will definitely help the company reach its new goal.

Additionally, Tesla has also been revamping its production facilities, but has also been making sure the cost will still be workable by constructing a battery plant in Nevada.

Musk described the Tesla Model 3 as "a smaller, more affordable version" of the Model S, which means that it will offer less range and power as well as fewer features.

Despite this, however, there is a lot about the car that customers will be impressed with. For starters, it can go for a range of 215 miles on a single charge.

It also boasts self-driving software, but it is not built-in on the car. The basic model is priced $35,000 and so to activate the said autopilot feature, customers will have to shell out extra $4,000.