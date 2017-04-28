Tesla Model 3 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Blue Prototype Spotted, Features New Charge Port Door

Since the launch of the testing program last month, it is unclear how many Tesla Model 3 release candidates have been spotted. So far, the two sure ones are the blue and black prototypes. This week, another blue release candidate was spotted, although it is not yet certain whether it is a new prototype or just an updated version of the previous blue release candidate.

Tesla A promotional photo of the Tesla Model 3.

The blue Model 3 release candidate that was unveiled weeks ago featured holes on its front end, with wires protruding. It also had a covered charge port on its back.

This week, someone named Charlie Cho spotted another Tesla Model 3, which had a more production-looking finish. Also, it had a new charge port door that's not totally blacked out, unlike the previously spotted blue prototype.

While the Tesla Model 3 differs from the previous release when it comes to its charge port door, it is similar to the other prototype when it comes to the "Tesla" badging both on its front and rear. This was common in both blue prototypes but was not present in the black release candidate that was seen last month.

The charge port door of the most recently spotted Tesla Model 3 is incorporated inside a back light, resembling the Model S and X. When it comes to the connector behind its charge port door, Tesla has not yet confirmed if it would actually use the same proprietary plug as Model S and X for its upcoming model, although there are speculations that it is most likely to happen. However, the Model 3 is expected to set the standard for electric vehicles through sheer numbers and next-generation charging technology.

Since the vehicles are still being tested with various prototypes at different readiness stages, the public should not assume just yet that the features spotted recently will be present in the production version. Tesla Model 3 is expected to be released in July.